Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Should We Just Allow the Left to Burn Down Columbia + the Ivy League Which Birthed the Cancer??
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday

As the inmates take over the asylum, should the Ivy League universities which helped grow the Marxist ideology, which is now destroying them, be allowed to be consumed by the fire that they created? #columbiauniversity #marxism #palestine #israel


democratsstudentsuscommunismmarxistisraelpalestinemarxismgazajordan petersoncolumbia universitycolumbiaprotestersleagueivywhale carcass

