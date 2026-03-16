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03-15-2026 TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 87 The Challenge Part 16 REBELLIOUS WICKED PRIEST 001J
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Study Guide Available: https://www.lbh.church/teachings

TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 87 The Challenge Part 16 REBELLIOUS WICKED PRIEST 001J

The Dead Sea Scrolls speak about a leader called the Wicked Priest. This figure appears in the scroll known as the Habakkuk Pesher, where the Teacher of Righteousness explains how corruption entered the priesthood. The scrolls describe a priest who held authority, yet turned away from the covenant and used his position for power, gain, and control.

In the scrolls, the Wicked Priest is accused of:

• Rejecting the covenant

• Persecuting the righteous teacher

• Defiling the sanctuary

• Loving wealth and honor

• Changing the appointed order

• Causing the people to stumble


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Keywords
yahuahdead sea scrollsyahushabrit chadashahesseneshebrew scripturetorah teachingmessianic hebrewbiblical hebrew studyname of yahuahlost sheep of yashraaltanak explainedend time prophecy bibletorah obediencewicked priest
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