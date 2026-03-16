03-15-2026 TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 87 The Challenge Part 16 REBELLIOUS WICKED PRIEST 001J

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TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 87 The Challenge Part 16 REBELLIOUS WICKED PRIEST 001J
The Dead Sea Scrolls speak about a leader called the Wicked Priest. This figure appears in the scroll known as the Habakkuk Pesher, where the Teacher of Righteousness explains how corruption entered the priesthood. The scrolls describe a priest who held authority, yet turned away from the covenant and used his position for power, gain, and control.
In the scrolls, the Wicked Priest is accused of:
• Rejecting the covenant
• Persecuting the righteous teacher
• Defiling the sanctuary
• Loving wealth and honor
• Changing the appointed order
• Causing the people to stumble
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