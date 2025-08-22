Ukraine Peace Deal, Reality vs Political Prisms, Putin & BRICS w/ General Paul Vallely

General Paul Vallely's article referred to in the show: https://standupamericaus.org/transition-from-ideologies-and-politics-to-a-world-of-reality-and-facts/

*

Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

USE CODE "SARAH" to save 10% on all Peptides:

*

Buy antiaging, wound healing super peptide BPC-157 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/bpc-157-capsules-250mcg-per-capsule-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J (also available as an injection)

*

Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLP-PP-332 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

See the peptide guide for the most effective weight loss and muscle preservation at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

*

Buy Retatrutide - Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic - Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Maintain Muscle while losing weight - Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

General Paul Vallely rejoins the program to discuss a viable Ukraine peace deal. Drawing on his experience brokering agreements—including past efforts between Ukraine and Russia—he shares unique, hard-won insight into what it would take to stop the war and make a settlement stick. We also explore his roadmap for moving beyond a two-party system of political non-action to a reality-based model where parties take a back seat to people and measurable results. Learn more and follow General Paul Vallely at https://standupamericaus.org

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further