My yucca and cactus cuttings are thriving in a desert-analogue MVI_9061

In my backyard on a large mound of sand, I planted a yucca cutting and some cactus cuttings, and left them be. They have thrived, in the driest and hungriest of spots in my yard, and they rely solely on the rain from the 6 or so wetter months. Nature has produced a myriad of native plants, also, here in south western Australia, especially on the sandy Perth coastal plain, that thrive in depleted soil, with searing heat and little moisture for the late spring, summer, and early autumn months. Our indigenous heritage citizens know of many of these tough plants which are food and medicine sources. If the drying trend continues in this corner of Australia, we may have to call more upon these native plants to nourish us.

