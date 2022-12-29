My yucca and cactus cuttings are thriving in a desert-analogue MVI_9061

In my backyard on a large mound of sand, I
planted a yucca cutting and some cactus cuttings, and left them be. They have
thrived, in the driest and hungriest of spots in my yard, and they rely solely
on the rain from the 6 or so wetter months. Nature has produced a myriad of
native plants, also, here in south western Australia, especially on the sandy Perth
coastal plain, that thrive in depleted soil, with searing heat and little moisture
for the late spring, summer, and early autumn months. Our indigenous heritage
citizens know of many of these tough plants which are food and medicine
sources. If the drying trend continues in this corner of Australia, we may have
to call more upon these native plants to nourish us.
