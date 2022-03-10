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Indiana AG Rokita: Suing Biden For Parent Surveillance Records
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11 views • March 10, 2022
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita join us to discuss his signing on to a lawsuit that alleges the Biden DOJ is using the FBI to surveil parents and silence them through intimidation.
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