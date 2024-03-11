Create New Account
Undefined Power: Anti-Federalist Federal Farmer No. 4-5
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 13 hours ago

Federal Farmer warned that liberty under the constitution would depend primarily on the worst of all possible checks, “the prudence, wisdom and moderation of those who manage the affairs of government.”


Path to Liberty: March 11, 2024

libertyconstitutionhistorylibertarian10th amendmentdecentralizeconsolidationantifederalistanti-federalistfederal farmerratification debates

