Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NEED TO KNOW!!! Dr. Michael Nehls: mRNA Injections Erase Autobiographical Memory in Hippocampus -- "Der Mensch im Zombiemodus" -- The Human in Zombie mode -- Dr. Naomi Wolf & Dr. Michael Nehls
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
203 Subscribers
374 views
Published 15 hours ago

Dr. Michael Nehls, distinguished author of The Indoctrinated Brain, describes his research and findings on the effects of mRNA on cognitive function, including damage to autobiographical memory.

Dr. Michael Nehls has authored over 50 scientific publications, including two in collaboration with Nobel Laureates. Throughout his career, he has held senior research positions at German universities and served as Vice President of Genomic Research at a prominent U.S. biopharmaceutical company. He served as CEO and CSO of a Munich-based genetic research company for nearly eight years until its successful merger with another biopharmaceutical company.

🔻👇🔻

OTHER RELATED:

🔻

🎥 Watch: VAX LOBOTOMIZED ZOMBIES -- DR. DIANE KAZER

https://rumble.com/v41qmm2-vax-lobotomized-zombies-dr.-diane-kazer.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: Warning! Some viewers may find the following video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. The Hidden Agenda Revealed: The Secret Illuminati Covenant: Written by John D. Rockefeller (Full)

https://rumble.com/v411sy1-the-secret-illuminati-covenant-written-by-john-d.-rockefeller-full.html



Keywords
plandemicsdr naomi wolfglobalist crime syndicatedr michael nehlsmrna injections erase autobiographical memory in hippocampuslobotomy by injectionprogramming the brain

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket