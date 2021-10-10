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Large Protest Against the Vaccine Passport in Rome, Italy
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521 views • October 10, 2021
Disclose TV is reporting large protests in Rome, Italy against the mandatory vaccine passports . Beginning October 15, the health pass will be mandatory for Italians to travel to their places of work for both in the private and public sectors.
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