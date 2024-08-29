Pavel Durov leaving courthouse, released from custody in Paris

Pavel Durov has been released from custody and left the courthouse in Paris in a private car. ...

TELEGRAM BOSS DUROV CHARGED, FACES UP TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON for "administering online platform for illegal transactions" as he's formally indicted by French judiciary, released on €5M ($5.6 million) bail, prohibited from leaving France and must report to police twice a week.

He leaves Paris courthouse in all black, dark shades and a private car (footage above), charged with 6 of the 12 offenses brought against him.

Falsely accused of organized criminal distribution, including abetting pedophilia, by world's biggest pedophiles and war criminals!

There are Several previous videos that I posted today. Cynthia

Adding:

Telegram complies with European laws, including those related to moderation, said Pavel Durov's lawyer, David-Olivier Kaminski, to RIA Novosti.

However, he added that it is absurd to claim that the social network or its owner is responsible for all the abuses that occur on the platform.

Adding:

Leader of the "Patriots" party in France, Florian Philippot on X wrote:

"Let Pavel Durov give a major interview to expose Macron, take him down, and then escape! Leaving France by land borders is easy.

Let him leave 'Macronistan' and defend freedom of expression outside of France!"

And:

French officials fear political consequences of the case in which Pavel Durov was arrested in Paris, the newspaper Le Figaro reports.

