BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pavel Durov leaving courthouse, released from custody in Paris
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • 8 months ago

Pavel Durov has been released from custody and left the courthouse in Paris in a private car. ...

TELEGRAM BOSS DUROV CHARGED, FACES UP TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON for "administering online platform for illegal transactions" as he's formally indicted by French judiciary, released on €5M ($5.6 million) bail, prohibited from leaving France and must report to police twice a week.

He leaves Paris courthouse in all black, dark shades and a private car (footage above), charged with 6 of the 12 offenses brought against him.

Falsely accused of organized criminal distribution, including abetting pedophilia, by world's biggest pedophiles and war criminals!

There are Several previous videos that I posted today. Cynthia

Adding:

Telegram complies with European laws, including those related to moderation, said Pavel Durov's lawyer, David-Olivier Kaminski, to RIA Novosti.

However, he added that it is absurd to claim that the social network or its owner is responsible for all the abuses that occur on the platform.

Adding:

Leader of the "Patriots" party in France, Florian Philippot on X wrote:

"Let Pavel Durov give a major interview to expose Macron, take him down, and then escape! Leaving France by land borders is easy.

Let him leave 'Macronistan' and defend freedom of expression outside of France!"

And:

French officials fear political consequences of the case in which Pavel Durov was arrested in Paris, the newspaper Le Figaro reports.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy