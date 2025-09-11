BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why Art Is The Most Dangerous Weapon In The Truth Movement @neohumaneve
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
85 views • 3 days ago

A Short Film By neo HUMAN eve


"ART AS A WEAPON is a spoken transmission about the power of imagery in shaping perception, and its role in breaking programming. For the first time, I’ve narrated a full video in my own voice to speak directly about why I create the way I do: not to persuade, but to transmit.


This piece explores how symbols and visuals have been used to install belief, and how they can be reclaimed to disrupt it. It’s not just about art. It’s about deprogramming. About reversing the psychological spells people don’t even realize they’re under.


This isn’t debate. This is frequency warfare. And this is just the beginning.


This video premiered on Patreon, where all my work is released first, along with exclusive transmissions, artwork, behind-the-scenes insights, monthly podcasts, and more.


If this project resonates with you, if you value high-impact, high-frequency art that cuts through noise and speaks to the signal, consider supporting the work for the price of a candy bar each month.


It helps more than you think. Every supporter gets credited by name at the end of each video." - neo HUMAN eve


Original Video Link

Why Art Is The Most Dangerous Weapon In The Truth Movement -

https://youtu.be/l9lhbb81GgI


neo HUMAN eve

https://www.youtube.com/@neohumaneve


