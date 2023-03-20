Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING - RUSSIAN SU-27 FIGHTER JET INTERCEPTS TURKISH DRONE BAYRAKTAR OVER THE BLACK SEA
120 views
channel image
Stophypocrisy
Published a day ago |

Turkey is a NATO Member, so in my mind, this is another US provocation using Turkey, like the US is using Ukraine, to provoke Russia into a response. If Russia shot down Turkey's drone then all NATO countries would have to responded. Even though NATO members can refuse the NATO call to action, the US would punish that NATO member if any refused.
This is how the Rockefeller Crime Syndicate will try and destroy Russia, stealing all her resources before enacting their satanic One World Government under a totalitarian dictatorship.


Keywords
warukrainerussian

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket