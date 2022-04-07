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Biden is Proud of Our Wide Open Boarders
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51 views • April 07, 2022
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Joe Biden Created This Boarder Crisis...
Homeland Security Officials are Planning...
For as many as 18,000 Encounters a Day.
That's More Than 500,000 People a Month...
I Didn't Know The White House Was So Big...
I Wonder Where Slow Joe Will Put...
A Half a Million People Away?
Joe Biden Created This Boarder Crisis...
Homeland Security Officials are Planning...
For as many as 18,000 Encounters a Day.
That's More Than 500,000 People a Month...
I Didn't Know The White House Was So Big...
I Wonder Where Slow Joe Will Put...
A Half a Million People Away?
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