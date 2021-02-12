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Fastest Battery Charger & Restorer (Live Demo 3)
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120 views • February 12, 2021
On-location demonstration of quantum battery charger charging a cordless drill battery to full capacity in 5 and a half minutes.
8 unique features not found on any other charger:
1. Very fast: Most batteries charged in 5 minutes or less
2. Outputs quantum energy to battery, GREATLY extending its life: many test batteries are more then 17 years old, when normally they would last only for one year.
3. Tested 5 TIMES more efficient then any other charger
4. Causes some batteries to go over unity
5. Charging circuit tested as high as 300% in some tests (3x over unity)
6. Can be used as a DC power supply for electric circuits, but not electronic circuits.
7. Universal - can charge almost any voltage of battery or battery pack
8. Makes all batteries more efficient. Even causes some batteries to self charge (ie. Some batteries no longer need the charger, after a few years of charging with this Quantum Charger).
http://www.witts.ws
http://www.enlightenedtechnology.org/
Email us at [email protected]
8 unique features not found on any other charger:
1. Very fast: Most batteries charged in 5 minutes or less
2. Outputs quantum energy to battery, GREATLY extending its life: many test batteries are more then 17 years old, when normally they would last only for one year.
3. Tested 5 TIMES more efficient then any other charger
4. Causes some batteries to go over unity
5. Charging circuit tested as high as 300% in some tests (3x over unity)
6. Can be used as a DC power supply for electric circuits, but not electronic circuits.
7. Universal - can charge almost any voltage of battery or battery pack
8. Makes all batteries more efficient. Even causes some batteries to self charge (ie. Some batteries no longer need the charger, after a few years of charging with this Quantum Charger).
http://www.witts.ws
http://www.enlightenedtechnology.org/
Email us at [email protected]
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