Song Lee - Artificial Intelligence
Wake The People Up!
Published 19 hours ago

"Artificial Intelligence" is a song by Song Lee. The song's lyrics and music video revolve around the theme of A.I. and its impact on society. She is an independent Artist who decided to use her music to deprogram the masses. Please share and support as she is definitely a gem. Thank you in advance!

current eventspoliticssciencetechnology

