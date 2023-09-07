ThThe truth about parasites, viruses and electro-magnetic frequency devices with Amandha Vollmer

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with well-respected
Naturopathic doctor Amandha Vollmer (https://yumnaturals.store/) on a range of
health topics and hidden truths. We discuss her beliefs about parasites,
viruses, detoxifying from heavy metals along with how electro-magnetic pulses
are being deployed for good or harmful purposes including healing frequencies,
climate warfare and directed mind control. She reviews some ways to become a
healthy and sovereign person, withdrawal consent from those who have weaponized
healthcare and also some tips for healing and detox.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.