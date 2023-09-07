Create New Account
ThThe truth about parasites, viruses and electro-magnetic frequency devices with Amandha Vollmer
TishTalk
In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with well-respected Naturopathic doctor Amandha Vollmer (https://yumnaturals.store/) on a range of health topics and hidden truths. We discuss her beliefs about parasites, viruses, detoxifying from heavy metals along with how electro-magnetic pulses are being deployed for good or harmful purposes including healing frequencies, climate warfare and directed mind control. She reviews some ways to become a healthy and sovereign person, withdrawal consent from those who have weaponized healthcare and also some tips for healing and detox.

