ThThe truth about parasites, viruses and electro-magnetic frequency devices with Amandha Vollmer

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with well-respected Naturopathic doctor Amandha Vollmer (https://yumnaturals.store/) on a range of health topics and hidden truths. We discuss her beliefs about parasites, viruses, detoxifying from heavy metals along with how electro-magnetic pulses are being deployed for good or harmful purposes including healing frequencies, climate warfare and directed mind control. She reviews some ways to become a healthy and sovereign person, withdrawal consent from those who have weaponized healthcare and also some tips for healing and detox.

