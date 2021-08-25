© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump OK'd Vaccine Dangers Study, Then Caved To Big Pharma & Is Vaxx Actually Approved?
Follow
2
Share
Report
140 views • August 25, 2021
Stop And Even Reverse Receding Gums - https://aimlessnews.com/Dentitox
If You Are 60 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Trump authorized vaxx studies, then caved - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/08/23/trump-did-tell-rfk-jr-to-investigate-vaccine-dangers-why-it-matters/
Pfizer exec Gottlieb says now we can mandate - https://leohohmann.com/2021/08/23/the-fascist-takeover-of-america-is-now-almost-complete/
Here are the dates when study was to be completed - https://twitter.com/Rothbard1776/status/1429824315789389829
Vaxx approved by "acting" head of FDA - https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-covid-19-vaccine
Woodcock is just a figurehead to approve and then she's gone - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/23/curious-timing-acting-fda-commissioner-ruled-out-as-permanent-nominee-due-to-her-role-in-creating-opioid-epidemic/
Did they really approve it or just extend the EUA - https://www.fda.gov/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/comirnaty-and-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine
More detailed PDF on vaxx approval - https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download
Lockstralia beating people in the streets for public health - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/22/australian-police-beating-more-people-in-the-streets-than-the-taliban/
It's never enough in Lockstralia - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9915441/Coronavirus-Australia-SA-residents-home-quarantine-display-police-signage-outside-homes.html
Hawaii never lifted mask mandates - https://twitter.com/SebGorka/status/1429374390819504128
Kabul airport video if fake, it's from a Cowboy's game - https://nypost.com/2021/08/19/kabul-airport-video-is-actually-from-2019-dallas-cowboys-game/
The dems knew Potatohead was an idiot long ago - https://twitter.com/TrumpJew2/status/1429272071918469127
It didn't have to go like this, but Potatohead's in charge soooo - https://twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1428839048215420934
Why is the press turning on Potatohead - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brutal-moment-at-biden-presser/
Govt will decide what you can watch or listen to - https://www.mediaite.com/news/douglas-jensen-may-be-going-back-to-jail/
Wisconsin prison system goes full woke - https://www.wisconsinrightnow.com/2021/08/18/sheriff-kalvin-barrett/
Jail for burning BLM flag, yet BLM can burn cities - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/proud-boys-leader-enrique-tarrio-sentenced-5-months-jail-burning-blm-flag-radical-leftists-torch-whole-cities-still-walk-free/
GM recalls every Chevy Bolt ever made - https://arstechnica.com/cars/2021/08/gm-recalls-every-chevy-bolt-ever-made-blames-lg-for-faulty-batteries/
Trump visits the farm - https://twitter.com/Shawn_Farash/status/1429974342100787205
Instead of Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/NikoUgly/status/1428847109957058560
Tom McDonald - Brainwashed - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCBNwGHPZ2M
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
If You Are 60 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Trump authorized vaxx studies, then caved - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/08/23/trump-did-tell-rfk-jr-to-investigate-vaccine-dangers-why-it-matters/
Pfizer exec Gottlieb says now we can mandate - https://leohohmann.com/2021/08/23/the-fascist-takeover-of-america-is-now-almost-complete/
Here are the dates when study was to be completed - https://twitter.com/Rothbard1776/status/1429824315789389829
Vaxx approved by "acting" head of FDA - https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-covid-19-vaccine
Woodcock is just a figurehead to approve and then she's gone - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/23/curious-timing-acting-fda-commissioner-ruled-out-as-permanent-nominee-due-to-her-role-in-creating-opioid-epidemic/
Did they really approve it or just extend the EUA - https://www.fda.gov/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/comirnaty-and-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine
More detailed PDF on vaxx approval - https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download
Lockstralia beating people in the streets for public health - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/22/australian-police-beating-more-people-in-the-streets-than-the-taliban/
It's never enough in Lockstralia - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9915441/Coronavirus-Australia-SA-residents-home-quarantine-display-police-signage-outside-homes.html
Hawaii never lifted mask mandates - https://twitter.com/SebGorka/status/1429374390819504128
Kabul airport video if fake, it's from a Cowboy's game - https://nypost.com/2021/08/19/kabul-airport-video-is-actually-from-2019-dallas-cowboys-game/
The dems knew Potatohead was an idiot long ago - https://twitter.com/TrumpJew2/status/1429272071918469127
It didn't have to go like this, but Potatohead's in charge soooo - https://twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1428839048215420934
Why is the press turning on Potatohead - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brutal-moment-at-biden-presser/
Govt will decide what you can watch or listen to - https://www.mediaite.com/news/douglas-jensen-may-be-going-back-to-jail/
Wisconsin prison system goes full woke - https://www.wisconsinrightnow.com/2021/08/18/sheriff-kalvin-barrett/
Jail for burning BLM flag, yet BLM can burn cities - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/proud-boys-leader-enrique-tarrio-sentenced-5-months-jail-burning-blm-flag-radical-leftists-torch-whole-cities-still-walk-free/
GM recalls every Chevy Bolt ever made - https://arstechnica.com/cars/2021/08/gm-recalls-every-chevy-bolt-ever-made-blames-lg-for-faulty-batteries/
Trump visits the farm - https://twitter.com/Shawn_Farash/status/1429974342100787205
Instead of Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/NikoUgly/status/1428847109957058560
Tom McDonald - Brainwashed - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCBNwGHPZ2M
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.