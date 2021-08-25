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Trump OK'd Vaccine Dangers Study, Then Caved To Big Pharma & Is Vaxx Actually Approved?
Aimless News
Aimless News
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140 views • August 25, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Trump authorized vaxx studies, then caved - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/08/23/trump-did-tell-rfk-jr-to-investigate-vaccine-dangers-why-it-matters/

Pfizer exec Gottlieb says now we can mandate - https://leohohmann.com/2021/08/23/the-fascist-takeover-of-america-is-now-almost-complete/

Here are the dates when study was to be completed - https://twitter.com/Rothbard1776/status/1429824315789389829

Vaxx approved by "acting" head of FDA - https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-covid-19-vaccine

Woodcock is just a figurehead to approve and then she's gone - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/23/curious-timing-acting-fda-commissioner-ruled-out-as-permanent-nominee-due-to-her-role-in-creating-opioid-epidemic/

Did they really approve it or just extend the EUA - https://www.fda.gov/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/comirnaty-and-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine

More detailed PDF on vaxx approval - https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download

Lockstralia beating people in the streets for public health - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/22/australian-police-beating-more-people-in-the-streets-than-the-taliban/

It's never enough in Lockstralia - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9915441/Coronavirus-Australia-SA-residents-home-quarantine-display-police-signage-outside-homes.html

Hawaii never lifted mask mandates - https://twitter.com/SebGorka/status/1429374390819504128

Kabul airport video if fake, it's from a Cowboy's game - https://nypost.com/2021/08/19/kabul-airport-video-is-actually-from-2019-dallas-cowboys-game/

The dems knew Potatohead was an idiot long ago - https://twitter.com/TrumpJew2/status/1429272071918469127

It didn't have to go like this, but Potatohead's in charge soooo - https://twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1428839048215420934

Why is the press turning on Potatohead - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brutal-moment-at-biden-presser/

Govt will decide what you can watch or listen to - https://www.mediaite.com/news/douglas-jensen-may-be-going-back-to-jail/

Wisconsin prison system goes full woke - https://www.wisconsinrightnow.com/2021/08/18/sheriff-kalvin-barrett/

Jail for burning BLM flag, yet BLM can burn cities - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/proud-boys-leader-enrique-tarrio-sentenced-5-months-jail-burning-blm-flag-radical-leftists-torch-whole-cities-still-walk-free/

GM recalls every Chevy Bolt ever made - https://arstechnica.com/cars/2021/08/gm-recalls-every-chevy-bolt-ever-made-blames-lg-for-faulty-batteries/

Trump visits the farm - https://twitter.com/Shawn_Farash/status/1429974342100787205

Instead of Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/NikoUgly/status/1428847109957058560

Tom McDonald - Brainwashed - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCBNwGHPZ2M


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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