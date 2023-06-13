QAnon The Voice Of The Fallen Exposed
NWO, CERN, protals, the cult of Q and Quantum computing.
Symbolisms in plain sight for all with eyes to see and ears to hear.
What's the secret meaning behind the phrase "WWG1WGA"? What does that have to do with the Fallen Angels at Mt Hermon?
#FallenOnes #HardToSwallowPill #PredictiveProgramming #Tramshumanism
SOURCE: SHAKING MY HEAD PRODUCTIONS
