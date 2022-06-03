BUILD BACK BUTTER - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
59637 subscribers
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20220602/
This week on the New World Next Week: Peachtree Corners' Curiosity Lab leads the way into the Brave New World Order; the CIA is investing in holograms, AR and the metaverse; and BTS visits the White House as the political show biz reality merges.