Thousands of Near-Death Experiences Confirm Life After Death - John Burke





Former pastor and international speaker, John Burke is an expert on the subject of near-death experiences. He is the author of Imagine Heaven: Near-Death Experiences, God’s Promises and the Exhilarating Future That Awaits You and Imagine The God of Heaven: Near-Death Experiences, God’s Revelation, and The Love You’ve Always Wanted. He talks about commonalities he frequently sees in stories from those who have survived near-death experiences. John has studied more than 3,500 near-death experience cases and gives valuable information confirming that there is life after death according to scripture, and shares insight on what heaven might be like based on a multitude of testimonies from those who have seen it.









TAKEAWAYS





People tend to feel tremendous peace when they die and don’t want to return to Earth





Testimonies from those who have had near-death experiences claim that everyone in heaven is around 30 years of age





People often say they leave their bodies when they are temporarily pronounced dead





John began reading about near-death experiences in a book when his own father was dying of cancer









