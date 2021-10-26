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EPn134: Of the Horror...Friday the 13th
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13 views • October 26, 2021
This week, we talk all about one of the most iconic series of horror movies and characters of all time, Friday the 13th and Jason Voorhees. We talk about the first time we saw the original movie, our thoughts on Jason, the convoluted timelines and mythology of the series and the characters, the really great, long, and detailed Crystal Lake Memories documentary, the buildup and payoff of Freddy vs. Jason, the 2009 remake and so much more!
Episode Links:
Friday the 13th (1980) Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDrOvFtzyPQ
Crystal Lake Memories: The Complete History of Friday the 13th:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYvZjx6gvns
Freddy vs. Jason (2003) Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipbCUW3umJU
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@MoniquePCHt
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Friday the 13th (1980) Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDrOvFtzyPQ
Crystal Lake Memories: The Complete History of Friday the 13th:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYvZjx6gvns
Freddy vs. Jason (2003) Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipbCUW3umJU
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@MoniquePCHt
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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