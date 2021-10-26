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EPn134: Of the Horror...Friday the 13th
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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13 views • October 26, 2021
This week, we talk all about one of the most iconic series of horror movies and characters of all time, Friday the 13th and Jason Voorhees. We talk about the first time we saw the original movie, our thoughts on Jason, the convoluted timelines and mythology of the series and the characters, the really great, long, and detailed Crystal Lake Memories documentary, the buildup and payoff of Freddy vs. Jason, the 2009 remake and so much more!

Episode Links:

Friday the 13th (1980) Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDrOvFtzyPQ

Crystal Lake Memories: The Complete History of Friday the 13th:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYvZjx6gvns

Freddy vs. Jason (2003) Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipbCUW3umJU

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halloweenfriday the 13thhorror movieshomewrecker podcastjason voorheesfreddy kruegernightmare on elm st
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy