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AFLDS 45,000 more dead from US COVID vaccines, Whistleblower Lawsuit filed!!!
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250 views • July 19, 2021
(Scroll down) Tom Renz announces a lawsuit 7/19/2021 by America’s Frontline Doctors, based on CDC whistleblower data that at least 45,000 more deaths have occurred from Covid vaccines not been reported. This is already the deadliest vaccine product ever created per VAERS—now they’re trying to force it on our CHILDREN this is unacceptable!!!
Link to share on FB (this domain is blocked there): https://gab.com/PamRagland/posts/106610174384390016
Link to lawsuit: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/M-for-PI-file-stamped.pdf
Link to share on FB (this domain is blocked there): https://gab.com/PamRagland/posts/106610174384390016
Link to lawsuit: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/M-for-PI-file-stamped.pdf
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