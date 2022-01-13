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They never thought people who filmed the attacks on 9/11 with their JVC handycam would post it to social media years later
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2887 views • January 13, 2022
They never thought people who filmed the attacks on 9/11 with their JVC handycam would post it to social media years later.
There were never any planes, share the heck out of this.
There were never any planes, share the heck out of this.
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