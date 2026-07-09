Beyond Depopulation: The Many Threats to Human Health, an interview with Jonathan Otto

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Human health faces challenges from more than one direction. This discussion explores how toxins, nutritional deficiencies, environmental exposures, and technology can collectively impact wellness, while emphasizing practical, science-informed strategies to strengthen the body and better navigate today's complex health landscape.
#HumanShutdown #HealthAwareness #Wellness #EnvironmentalHealth #HealthyLiving
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4:02End Screen