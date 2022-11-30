THE (Church) ELDERSHIP COOKBOOK

The subject
of “leadership in the church” is probably the most talked
about, the most widespread, and perhaps the most distorted and lethal of all
the twisted teachings that have been trumpeted down through the centuries
inside the musty halls of the local institutionalized church.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.