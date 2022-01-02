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Episode 49 - Looking Back to Look Ahead
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113 views • January 02, 2022
Join Jeff and take a look back at some of the major stories of 2021 and how they will shape 2022.
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Articles referenced in episode:
https://lists.youmaker.com/links/MSDqG5lq5j/jLsm7EC3t/w9qrUsym6/cwxEemlqC4
https://www.theepochtimes.com/court-fight-over-dead-people-on-voter-lists-heats-up-in-michigan_4162130.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-audit-finds-over-11000-potential-non-citizens-registered-to-vote-other-problems_4188076.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/twitter-permanently-suspends-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-account_4189085.html
https://lists.youmaker.com/links/7EH5StICWx/jLsm7EC3t/w9qrUsym6/FeM5hp1IcQ
https://lists.youmaker.com/links/7EH5StICWx/jLsm7EC3t/w9qrUsym6/FeM5hp1IcQ
https://lists.youmaker.com/links/zflTRhbZVX/jLsm7EC3t/w9qrUsym6/ogIheDZPNB
https://www.theepochtimes.com/nearly-2000-flights-canceled-sunday-amid-covid-19-staffing-issues-snowstorm_4189103.html
https://lists.youmaker.com/links/dL1quPFv2/jLsm7EC3t/w9qrUsym6/wp8HULwxRm
https://ce-publiclw.naturalnews.com/ct.asp?id=150A75E98A69948B169381CF1930E5ED218DD19CB76D5DEBC2D2BBD0A18BA195800B050041352EC5B5E5D35DF681C369085CBB1F9B8CAE550EFE4F13FD5E1C420E1578F54F8096FA5B601ADB383AD0B2&;ct=4aeUsxwAAABCWmgzMUFZJlNZ%2fvFJhAAABRmAAAGAECpH3oAgACKabUNGnqPUKGmmAAobuO8ywggz5FOtWCafi7kinChIf3ikwgA%3d
https://www.afinalwarning.com/580453.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/cuba-signs-belt-and-road-agreement-with-china_4178970.html?utm_source=uschinaia&;utm_campaign=uschina-2021-12-30&utm_medium=email
https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-to-speak-with-zelensky-after-warning-russia-not-to-invade-ukraine_4188415.html
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Articles referenced in episode:
https://lists.youmaker.com/links/MSDqG5lq5j/jLsm7EC3t/w9qrUsym6/cwxEemlqC4
https://www.theepochtimes.com/court-fight-over-dead-people-on-voter-lists-heats-up-in-michigan_4162130.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-audit-finds-over-11000-potential-non-citizens-registered-to-vote-other-problems_4188076.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/twitter-permanently-suspends-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-account_4189085.html
https://lists.youmaker.com/links/7EH5StICWx/jLsm7EC3t/w9qrUsym6/FeM5hp1IcQ
https://lists.youmaker.com/links/7EH5StICWx/jLsm7EC3t/w9qrUsym6/FeM5hp1IcQ
https://lists.youmaker.com/links/zflTRhbZVX/jLsm7EC3t/w9qrUsym6/ogIheDZPNB
https://www.theepochtimes.com/nearly-2000-flights-canceled-sunday-amid-covid-19-staffing-issues-snowstorm_4189103.html
https://lists.youmaker.com/links/dL1quPFv2/jLsm7EC3t/w9qrUsym6/wp8HULwxRm
https://ce-publiclw.naturalnews.com/ct.asp?id=150A75E98A69948B169381CF1930E5ED218DD19CB76D5DEBC2D2BBD0A18BA195800B050041352EC5B5E5D35DF681C369085CBB1F9B8CAE550EFE4F13FD5E1C420E1578F54F8096FA5B601ADB383AD0B2&;ct=4aeUsxwAAABCWmgzMUFZJlNZ%2fvFJhAAABRmAAAGAECpH3oAgACKabUNGnqPUKGmmAAobuO8ywggz5FOtWCafi7kinChIf3ikwgA%3d
https://www.afinalwarning.com/580453.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/cuba-signs-belt-and-road-agreement-with-china_4178970.html?utm_source=uschinaia&;utm_campaign=uschina-2021-12-30&utm_medium=email
https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-to-speak-with-zelensky-after-warning-russia-not-to-invade-ukraine_4188415.html
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