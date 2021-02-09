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** Unmasked: Have we uncovered the truth about the 2020 election? **
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50 views • February 09, 2021
** “The price of liberty is eternal vigilance.” Thomas Jefferson
** If this election was compromised, and domestic and foreign interference altered the outcome, then the millions of voters and lawmakers all acreoss the country peacefully calling for election integrity, are courageous, patriotic AMERICANS simply calling for the truth we all deserve.
** The truth is just beginning to be uncovered.
** Time Magazine Reveals How Democrats “Fortified” 2020 Election
- Halsey News, Alex Roberts – 05/Feb/2021
- Article: https://www.halseynews.com/2021/02/05/time-magazine-reveals-how-democrats-fortified-2020-election/
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsOXMi1E0tQ
-- The real enemies of the American people have finally shown themselves. Who are the real enemies of the American people? Democrats. An article published by Time on Thursday confirms what Americans have known all along. Democrats showed a complete disregard for the will of the American people. In the article titled “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election,” Molly Ball reveals in detail how the election was stolen from the American people. That is right. The White House was stolen from the American people. Democrats are the enemy who attacked democracy and rigged the 2020 election like many Americans have believed.
Ball admits what the American people did not see take place behind the scenes sounds like a “paranoid fever dream.” Power players from different business and ideological backgrounds came together to work toward one purpose. No matter how the American people chose to vote, do not allow President Trump to stay in the White House for another four years. These people influenced the way America saw President Trump and the Americans who supported him. Rules and laws were changed all over the United States. They influenced the way the main stream media covered the 2020 election, and they controlled what information was made available to the American people.
“Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time. They successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation and used data-driven strategies to fight viral smears. They executed national public-awareness campaigns that helped Americans understand how the vote count would unfold over days or weeks, preventing Trump’s conspiracy theories and false claims of victory from getting more traction. After Election Day, they monitored every pressure point to ensure that Trump could not overturn the result.”
Democrat manipulation of the 2020 presidential election reveal they are the true enemy of the American people. Ball’s article stops just short of calling the actions taken by Democrats and those they entered an unholy alliance with rigging the election. Instead the American people are supposed to believe Democrats were “fortifying” the election. This is the political left’s way of making themselves look like the good guys despite doing everything American patriots have accused them of doing since November. Democrats want Americans to believe they did what had to be done in order to protect democracy from President Trump and Americans who support him.
The reality of the situation is actions that were taking place behind the scenes are not as noble as they would like the American people to believe. Instead of protecting democracy, Democrats have revealed they do not care about the American people. The will of the American people and a fair democracy is not what is important to Democrats. What they care about is power, getting that power, and now keeping that power. By revealing themselves as the real enemy of the American people, Democrats have shown how vulnerable Americans really are to agendas of the political left.
Now that Democrats have a firm hold on the White House, it was safe for them to reveal the truth to the American people. Americans who support Democrats support a hostile enemy that has no respect for the will of the people. Democrats and the Americans who support them are a clear and present danger to traditional America. The Benedict Arnolds of the United States who continue to support the Democrats have sold out to an elite group who have already demonstrated they are willing to use an “end justifies the means” tactics in order to keep the power out of the hands of the American people. If Americans actively resist Democrats encroachment upon how they think and live, the enemy of the American people will attempt to conquer them. These are dangerous times when American patriots need to unite and fight to take back control of America from a clear and present danger that gains more power with each day that passes.
** If this election was compromised, and domestic and foreign interference altered the outcome, then the millions of voters and lawmakers all acreoss the country peacefully calling for election integrity, are courageous, patriotic AMERICANS simply calling for the truth we all deserve.
** The truth is just beginning to be uncovered.
** Time Magazine Reveals How Democrats “Fortified” 2020 Election
- Halsey News, Alex Roberts – 05/Feb/2021
- Article: https://www.halseynews.com/2021/02/05/time-magazine-reveals-how-democrats-fortified-2020-election/
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsOXMi1E0tQ
-- The real enemies of the American people have finally shown themselves. Who are the real enemies of the American people? Democrats. An article published by Time on Thursday confirms what Americans have known all along. Democrats showed a complete disregard for the will of the American people. In the article titled “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election,” Molly Ball reveals in detail how the election was stolen from the American people. That is right. The White House was stolen from the American people. Democrats are the enemy who attacked democracy and rigged the 2020 election like many Americans have believed.
Ball admits what the American people did not see take place behind the scenes sounds like a “paranoid fever dream.” Power players from different business and ideological backgrounds came together to work toward one purpose. No matter how the American people chose to vote, do not allow President Trump to stay in the White House for another four years. These people influenced the way America saw President Trump and the Americans who supported him. Rules and laws were changed all over the United States. They influenced the way the main stream media covered the 2020 election, and they controlled what information was made available to the American people.
“Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time. They successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation and used data-driven strategies to fight viral smears. They executed national public-awareness campaigns that helped Americans understand how the vote count would unfold over days or weeks, preventing Trump’s conspiracy theories and false claims of victory from getting more traction. After Election Day, they monitored every pressure point to ensure that Trump could not overturn the result.”
Democrat manipulation of the 2020 presidential election reveal they are the true enemy of the American people. Ball’s article stops just short of calling the actions taken by Democrats and those they entered an unholy alliance with rigging the election. Instead the American people are supposed to believe Democrats were “fortifying” the election. This is the political left’s way of making themselves look like the good guys despite doing everything American patriots have accused them of doing since November. Democrats want Americans to believe they did what had to be done in order to protect democracy from President Trump and Americans who support him.
The reality of the situation is actions that were taking place behind the scenes are not as noble as they would like the American people to believe. Instead of protecting democracy, Democrats have revealed they do not care about the American people. The will of the American people and a fair democracy is not what is important to Democrats. What they care about is power, getting that power, and now keeping that power. By revealing themselves as the real enemy of the American people, Democrats have shown how vulnerable Americans really are to agendas of the political left.
Now that Democrats have a firm hold on the White House, it was safe for them to reveal the truth to the American people. Americans who support Democrats support a hostile enemy that has no respect for the will of the people. Democrats and the Americans who support them are a clear and present danger to traditional America. The Benedict Arnolds of the United States who continue to support the Democrats have sold out to an elite group who have already demonstrated they are willing to use an “end justifies the means” tactics in order to keep the power out of the hands of the American people. If Americans actively resist Democrats encroachment upon how they think and live, the enemy of the American people will attempt to conquer them. These are dangerous times when American patriots need to unite and fight to take back control of America from a clear and present danger that gains more power with each day that passes.
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