© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When do YOU expect to return to normality
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • March 23, 2021
In this BGB reproduction of a Dave Cullen video we bring bad news from the government shadows. They are planning to prolong this madness until 2023 at least. Watch the video for the evidence.
More info at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
More info at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.