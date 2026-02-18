Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Rich Guggenheim | Confronting Evil | 02.17.26

This episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed is loaded with fire from start to finish. We kick off exposing the latest evidence of mail-in ballot fraud in Michigan redirected ballots still being counted, overseas votes landing in Detroit homes, voter roll messes and tie it straight back to Colorado’s own stolen-election playbook. Joe drops fresh bombs on Eric Coomer’s lawyers trying to kneecap his and Patrick Byrne’s legal teams, plus that infamous “I made fucking sure of it” quote. Election integrity isn’t a theory; it’s a fight, and we’re not backing down.





Then we sit down with Rich Guggenheim, the former Colorado Department of Agriculture official who blew the whistle on federal grant money being funneled into DEI schemes in clear violation of federal rules. He’s on administrative leave, facing retaliation, and he’s not mincing words about one-party Democratic rule enabling ideological capture across state agencies. As Colorado chapter leader for Gays Against Groomers and a candidate for CD-6, Rich brings the receipts on how progressive agendas are trumping competence, accountability, and taxpayer dollars and why whistleblowers are left hanging with nowhere to turn.





We close with the ugly truth about Colorado’s priorities: skyrocketing child sex trafficking (64% under 18), Democrats killing tougher penalties for predators, Epstein ties popping up again, and public schools hemorrhaging 10,000 students in a single year while insiders bail first. Add in Victor Marx dodging debates, backing out of interviews, and getting propped up anyway while people like Free As Can Be keep shining light on the corruption. This show pulls no punches: fraud, grooming, trafficking, and betrayal. Tune in for the raw truth Colorado needs right now.





