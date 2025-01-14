Alpha Male FAILS to Intimidate Family MAN How to HUMBLE Bullies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Wes Watson gets checked on Fresh and Fit. Described as 'Fake Alpha male tries and fails to intimidate man' by other creators. I think that this is more a lesson on how to defend yourself in an argument with someone who is easily triggered. There's some good body language tells in this clip.