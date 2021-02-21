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POLAND FIGHTS BIG TECH WITH $13.5 MLN FINE FOR IDEOLOGICAL CENSORSHIP - USA SHOULD DO THE SAME
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comodeo
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80 views • February 21, 2021
The people and the countries should do the same to fight the Big Tech censorship and against the whole sanitary-digital-biotech regime of the world dictatorship... fight through financial strategic moves (gold, silver, crypto, etc), and also through legal-financial penalties towards the Big Tech... it's the best way to win our human freedom.

Link to the 1st article:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/poland-announces-13-5-million-fines-for-tech-giants-engaging-in-ideological-censorship_3702950.html?utm_source=pushengage

Link to the 2nd article:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-should-emulate-poland-on-fining-big-tech-censors_3703705.html?utm_source=pushengage

Link to the scientific presentation from 2013:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZfUJuSmBAs

And about the PCR tests:
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/04/07/was-the-covid-19-test-meant-to-detect-a-virus/
___________
For DONATION to this comodeo channel:

PayPal and/or credit card:
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or DONATION in CRYPTO:

BTC - bitcoin:
1GYvrmzm7ASNUMn9rsU2aknQVrLMMC1o6A

BCH - bitcoincash:
qr0p9tzdqtwzhq4458ul0yd6qqr53zw9m5h9qvgzkv

ETH - Ethereum:
0x15ef4e7f000ae7fb4f5742dda475aa39e61023da

Thank you a lot :)
Keywords
censorshipfacebookcommunismgooglesocialismtwitterdnafascismbigtechmicrosoftrnaparler
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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