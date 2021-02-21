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POLAND FIGHTS BIG TECH WITH $13.5 MLN FINE FOR IDEOLOGICAL CENSORSHIP - USA SHOULD DO THE SAME
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80 views • February 21, 2021
The people and the countries should do the same to fight the Big Tech censorship and against the whole sanitary-digital-biotech regime of the world dictatorship... fight through financial strategic moves (gold, silver, crypto, etc), and also through legal-financial penalties towards the Big Tech... it's the best way to win our human freedom.
Link to the 1st article:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/poland-announces-13-5-million-fines-for-tech-giants-engaging-in-ideological-censorship_3702950.html?utm_source=pushengage
Link to the 2nd article:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-should-emulate-poland-on-fining-big-tech-censors_3703705.html?utm_source=pushengage
Link to the scientific presentation from 2013:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZfUJuSmBAs
And about the PCR tests:
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/04/07/was-the-covid-19-test-meant-to-detect-a-virus/
___________
For DONATION to this comodeo channel:
PayPal and/or credit card:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XKXXVKLPVXYAJ
or DONATION in CRYPTO:
BTC - bitcoin:
1GYvrmzm7ASNUMn9rsU2aknQVrLMMC1o6A
BCH - bitcoincash:
qr0p9tzdqtwzhq4458ul0yd6qqr53zw9m5h9qvgzkv
ETH - Ethereum:
0x15ef4e7f000ae7fb4f5742dda475aa39e61023da
Thank you a lot :)
Link to the 1st article:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/poland-announces-13-5-million-fines-for-tech-giants-engaging-in-ideological-censorship_3702950.html?utm_source=pushengage
Link to the 2nd article:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-should-emulate-poland-on-fining-big-tech-censors_3703705.html?utm_source=pushengage
Link to the scientific presentation from 2013:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZfUJuSmBAs
And about the PCR tests:
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/04/07/was-the-covid-19-test-meant-to-detect-a-virus/
___________
For DONATION to this comodeo channel:
PayPal and/or credit card:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XKXXVKLPVXYAJ
or DONATION in CRYPTO:
BTC - bitcoin:
1GYvrmzm7ASNUMn9rsU2aknQVrLMMC1o6A
BCH - bitcoincash:
qr0p9tzdqtwzhq4458ul0yd6qqr53zw9m5h9qvgzkv
ETH - Ethereum:
0x15ef4e7f000ae7fb4f5742dda475aa39e61023da
Thank you a lot :)
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