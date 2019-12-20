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Attorney General Bill Barr goes one-on-one with Martha MacCallum
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39 views • December 20, 2019
Attorney General Bill Barr goes one-one-one with Martha MacCallum in an exclusive interview. The Attorney General discusses the latest in Trump's impeachment, fallout from the FISA abuse probe and what is to come from John Durham's investigation into the Russia probe.
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