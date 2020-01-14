Patriot in Audience STUNS Liz Warren! DOESN’T Let Her Get Away with Her OUTRIGHT LIES!

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100% Fed Up reports, Elizabeth Warren got an earful in New Hampshire this week. During a campaign event in New Hampshire, she was confronted by a man who was obviously angry about the position she has taken on Iran following the killing of Soleimani.
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