TCR 2022 - Episode 33

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Arnis Luks interviews Robert Klinck and Wallace Klinck about current events and their political ramifications.
https://alor.org/Storage/NewTimes_Survey/NewTimes_Survey.htm
https://rumble.com/v1fwkzl-archbishop-john-hepworth.html
https://joannenova.com.au/2022/08/like-a-banker-belt-n-road-plan-blackrock-give-australia-batteries-we-dont-need-with-esg-strings-attached/
https://beeley.substack.com/p/us-oil-theft-in-syria-the-history
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-62544961
https://www.naa.gov.au/explore-collection/australias-prime-ministers/gough-whitlam/during-office
https://www.whitlam.org/whitlam-legacy-whitlam-ministers
https://thedeepdive.ca/switzerland-bans-gold-imports-from-russia/
https://www.seco.admin.ch/seco/en/home/seco/nsb-news.msg-id-89874.html
https://alor.org/Storage/Library/PDF/Dobbs_G-Economics_from_the_Bottom_Up.pdf
https://rumble.com/v1g9n93-archbishop-john-hepworth.html