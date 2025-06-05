Book of Revelation

Pray for Russia to be consecrated to My Blessed Mother

They still refuse to acknowledge that these events were foretold in the Book of John. So, so many will now suffer because of lack of faith. Pray now that Russia will finally relent and allow itself to be finally consecrated in My Blessed Mother’s Name. Pray, pray, pray for this to happen because it will be through prayer that this great achievement will be possible. If this happens, then millions will be saved. For the danger is that the communist forces will rise with the serpent and join together leaving you, My children, powerless.

