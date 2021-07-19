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AK47 M70 Underfolder M4 Stock Conversion: Installing the Definitive Arms UF-M4 Adapter
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50 views • July 19, 2021
See how to disassemble and remove the folding stock on an AK M70-pattern underfolder and replace with an M4 [AR-15] collapsible stock using the Definitive Arms UFM4-AKMS [or UFM4 YUGO] stock adapter. [AK-47, AK 47, AKM].
While this particular firearm is a Century Arms Yugo M70AB2, the process of removing the factory stock is similar for any underfolding AK/AKM [M70, M70AB, M70AB1, M70AB2, etc].
This video shows detailed disassembly instructions of the underfolding stock locking mechanism, pin removal, and replacement with a fixed/telescopic M4 stock.
The adapter can be purchased from Definitive Arms or Copper Custom Armament. Please use their search engine. They now have more than one version of this adapter, so make sure and get the right one for your model. Here's a shout out to AK Operators Union for showing us this product!
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While this particular firearm is a Century Arms Yugo M70AB2, the process of removing the factory stock is similar for any underfolding AK/AKM [M70, M70AB, M70AB1, M70AB2, etc].
This video shows detailed disassembly instructions of the underfolding stock locking mechanism, pin removal, and replacement with a fixed/telescopic M4 stock.
The adapter can be purchased from Definitive Arms or Copper Custom Armament. Please use their search engine. They now have more than one version of this adapter, so make sure and get the right one for your model. Here's a shout out to AK Operators Union for showing us this product!
FIND US:
https://adigaarmory.com/
FOLLOW US ON:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/u360CYGjISZv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adigaarmory
Full30: https://www.full30.com/channel/adiga-armory
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-402895
Gab: https://gab.com/AdigaArmory
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/AdigaArmory
Telegram: https://t.me/AdigaArmory
TAGS:
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