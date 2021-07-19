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AK47 M70 Underfolder M4 Stock Conversion: Installing the Definitive Arms UF-M4 Adapter
Adiga Armory
Adiga Armory
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50 views • July 19, 2021
See how to disassemble and remove the folding stock on an AK M70-pattern underfolder and replace with an M4 [AR-15] collapsible stock using the Definitive Arms UFM4-AKMS [or UFM4 YUGO] stock adapter. [AK-47, AK 47, AKM].

While this particular firearm is a Century Arms Yugo M70AB2, the process of removing the factory stock is similar for any underfolding AK/AKM [M70, M70AB, M70AB1, M70AB2, etc].

This video shows detailed disassembly instructions of the underfolding stock locking mechanism, pin removal, and replacement with a fixed/telescopic M4 stock.

The adapter can be purchased from Definitive Arms or Copper Custom Armament. Please use their search engine. They now have more than one version of this adapter, so make sure and get the right one for your model. Here's a shout out to AK Operators Union for showing us this product!

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UFM4 AKMS,UFM4-AKMS,AKUF AKMS,ak47 underfolder conversion,ak47 underfolder stock adapter,ak47 underfolder assembly,ak47 underfolder stock removal,ak underfolder removal,ak underfolder adapter,ak underfolder vs fixed stock,ak underfolder stock adapter,definitive arms ak stock adapter,definitive arms underfolder stock adapter,ak47 underfolder,underfolder stock adapter,removing underfolder stock,ak47 underfolder upgrades,ak m4 stock adapter install,UFM4 YUGO
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yugocopperak47replacementremovalcustomarmsstockakm4installinstallationfoldingakmunderfolderm70ufm4milspecdefinitive
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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