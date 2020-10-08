The True Mass VS The Novus Ordo Mass Fr Benedict Hughes

Every since Vatican Council 2 the direction taken for the majority of the church was in the wrong direction. The document of Vatican 2 were directly opposed to the traditional teaching of the Catholic Church for two thousand years. The result was a great loss of faith, and a false mode of worship. As you worship so you believe. Here is a talk given by Fr Benedict Hughes, about some of the differences in the new ordo mass vs the traditional Tridentine Latin Mass that has been said for centuries in the Catholic Church. The Tridentine Mass has helped to produce many Catholic Saints over the years. The new Novus Ordo Mass has help produce, loss of faith, no vocations, millions leaving the church, and under the directions of the modernist clergy even promoting sin in many forms. Sister Lucy said in these times of great demonic delusions hang on to your traditions. God bless you and Our Lady protect you.