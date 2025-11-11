Dancing With The Lions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know Daniel wasn't the only one who was delivered from hungry lions? So Was Paul (1 Tim. 4:17)! As we face these days of apostacy and coming persecution, our prayer is for strength and an excellent spirit. Watch out for strife! Envy and jealousy will destroy your family, your church, and even your nation. We are not guaranteed an easy road, but The Lord is with us and if our purpose is not over yet, nothing can harm us! Not even the lions!