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Holy Grail to sink Satan China Monsanto CIA Deep State Larry Fink Vaccine?
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
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79 views • April 10, 2022
Joe Kennedy had a stroke in 1961. Monsanto 1946 Operation Paperclip Nazis in US, & in China w/ WWII Gold & stolen art/treasures, wanted a false flag attack on the US 1968, blame Russia, Nuke 1st strike on Russia. Attempt 2 was supposed to be with 2nd term George H.W. Bush. 3rd Attempt for Monsanto "Paperclippers" to blame Russia for a False Flag attack after all Gold Reserves are secure in China, is with Hillary Clinton to get Russia nuked, to become premier of the UN, & QR Code for 1 World Chinese Digital Reserve Currency launched, backed w/ all the gold flown to China since Hillary Clinton's OKC Federal Building Bombing 1995 shipments began. Where Joe Kennedy failed, Hillary Clinton has succeed. Thank the Int'l B.A.R. Association & Pedo Judges (2/3 of "elected" officials are foreign aligned B.A.R.)
gab.com @SvenVonErick #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #StopTheBS
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breaking newsjoe kennedychinese 1968 false flag to get us to nuke russia
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