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The Relax Sauna Difference Part 1
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24 views • September 01, 2020
Phil Wilson, President of Relax Saunas goes over what makes the Relax sauna different.
Below is a transcript of the presentation. You can learn more about far infrared and the Relax sauna at https://relaxsaunas.com
"Hi my name is Philip Wilson. I've been using the Relax sauna about 20 minutes every morning for 15 years. It feels great, it feels incredible. I meditate in it, sometimes I use my cell phone in it or my iPad. It is an incredible experience when I meditate. I have a regiment - I drink water before I do 20 minutes then I drink more water than I do another 20 minutes. It is the most revitalizing sauna I've ever experienced.
The Relax sauna has a track record for 16 years in United State and for 20 years worldwide. The Relax sauna has been used and loved by many. There is no EMF in the Relax sauna above the calf. There is no electricity used in the Relax sauna above the feet. We use a tent to reflect the far infrared light. It acts of the mirror and that's why you have virtually no EMF anywhere in the Relax sauna above your ankles above your calves. There is some EMF by the feet. It is very little, way less than a blender. It is safe. All the studies on the dangers of EMF are on cell phone cell phone and Wi-Fi Towers, smart meters. There is no research saying the household employment appliances like your blender your juice or your toaster your oven your hairdryer none of these. There's no research saying they are dangerous. A lot of people are sensitive to EMF and chemicals. Dr. Sherry Rogers wrote a book called detoxifier die all about the Relaxed about far infrared sauna and how they took people back from their deathbed to be vibrant and alive and an in thrive in Dr. bill akpinar in his book “No Sweat , Know Sweat” raves about the Relax sauna. His patients usually call us at least once a week to order. He has never had a customer or patient who has had problems with EMF for the Relax sauna.
It is the most effective saunaI have seen. If you want to increase core temperature the Relax song is your baby. No Amazon sauna can increase core temperature like the Relax sauna. No portable sauna can increase core temperature three to four and a half degrees like The Relax sauna can in 20 minutes, 25 minutes in less than an hour.
We have a track record with very pleased customers. Go to https://relaxsaunas.com for more information. You're going to be so excited about what the Relax sauna does. we have about eight hundred video testimonies on YouTube. people don't have symptoms of Lyme disease neuropathy arthritis and so much more and they love the Relax sauna. I am here to expose and expel any kind of missed that the Relax sauna has EMF the that is dangerous.
The tent is made with nylon and with silver real silver coating. We have had this test in Laboratories we put in the laboratory. We test the all the chemicals in the laboratory we put the sauna and put it on for 20 minutes 30 minutes and then test the chemicals inside. This sauna there's no different anyone who says that this nylon and silver tent is toxic is not telling you the truth. They are misinterpreting data and it is oh my God I can't believe it. The Relax sauna is safe and it works really good. We're really pleased there is no corrugated plastic anywhere in the Relax sauna. I have not seen any portable sauna that does not have corrugated plastic in it. The corrugated plastic is either it's not VAP bpa-free.
It's the far infrared technology. The Relax sauna uses semiconductor chip technology, not carbon fiber. The technology used in the in the Relax sauna gives you between 4 and 14 microns of far infrared healing light. It works, it penetrates and it's incredible. It's very very effective. Only far infrared light only far infrared light pulses the water molecules and that has a dynamic incredible effect on your body. It increases core temperature, mobilizes the lymphatic system increases core temperature, it activates the mitochondria and to create nitric oxide and that oxygen to cells. Relax sauna has an incredible track record and we're very very pleased with it.
The Relax sauna is my favorite song of we've been demoing them for about 15 years at conferences. People love the Relax sauna. It works instantly. No other thought Works instantly, they take 10 15 20 30 minutes to preheat and I think it's older it doesn't eat as well. Relax, he instantly we have people who had the Relax sauna 12, 13, 14 years it works as well. Now as it did then a lot of people who have older wooden saunas noticed that the the the it it takes longer and longer to heat up. This is not the case with the Relax sauna.
Thank you very much. Go to https://relaxsaunas.com you'll find lots of information a lots of testimonies on YouTube and we do have a great product and we're very very pleased with it and you won't find any sign of that works as well as the Relax sauna. Thank you so much. Bye now."
Below is a transcript of the presentation. You can learn more about far infrared and the Relax sauna at https://relaxsaunas.com
"Hi my name is Philip Wilson. I've been using the Relax sauna about 20 minutes every morning for 15 years. It feels great, it feels incredible. I meditate in it, sometimes I use my cell phone in it or my iPad. It is an incredible experience when I meditate. I have a regiment - I drink water before I do 20 minutes then I drink more water than I do another 20 minutes. It is the most revitalizing sauna I've ever experienced.
The Relax sauna has a track record for 16 years in United State and for 20 years worldwide. The Relax sauna has been used and loved by many. There is no EMF in the Relax sauna above the calf. There is no electricity used in the Relax sauna above the feet. We use a tent to reflect the far infrared light. It acts of the mirror and that's why you have virtually no EMF anywhere in the Relax sauna above your ankles above your calves. There is some EMF by the feet. It is very little, way less than a blender. It is safe. All the studies on the dangers of EMF are on cell phone cell phone and Wi-Fi Towers, smart meters. There is no research saying the household employment appliances like your blender your juice or your toaster your oven your hairdryer none of these. There's no research saying they are dangerous. A lot of people are sensitive to EMF and chemicals. Dr. Sherry Rogers wrote a book called detoxifier die all about the Relaxed about far infrared sauna and how they took people back from their deathbed to be vibrant and alive and an in thrive in Dr. bill akpinar in his book “No Sweat , Know Sweat” raves about the Relax sauna. His patients usually call us at least once a week to order. He has never had a customer or patient who has had problems with EMF for the Relax sauna.
It is the most effective saunaI have seen. If you want to increase core temperature the Relax song is your baby. No Amazon sauna can increase core temperature like the Relax sauna. No portable sauna can increase core temperature three to four and a half degrees like The Relax sauna can in 20 minutes, 25 minutes in less than an hour.
We have a track record with very pleased customers. Go to https://relaxsaunas.com for more information. You're going to be so excited about what the Relax sauna does. we have about eight hundred video testimonies on YouTube. people don't have symptoms of Lyme disease neuropathy arthritis and so much more and they love the Relax sauna. I am here to expose and expel any kind of missed that the Relax sauna has EMF the that is dangerous.
The tent is made with nylon and with silver real silver coating. We have had this test in Laboratories we put in the laboratory. We test the all the chemicals in the laboratory we put the sauna and put it on for 20 minutes 30 minutes and then test the chemicals inside. This sauna there's no different anyone who says that this nylon and silver tent is toxic is not telling you the truth. They are misinterpreting data and it is oh my God I can't believe it. The Relax sauna is safe and it works really good. We're really pleased there is no corrugated plastic anywhere in the Relax sauna. I have not seen any portable sauna that does not have corrugated plastic in it. The corrugated plastic is either it's not VAP bpa-free.
It's the far infrared technology. The Relax sauna uses semiconductor chip technology, not carbon fiber. The technology used in the in the Relax sauna gives you between 4 and 14 microns of far infrared healing light. It works, it penetrates and it's incredible. It's very very effective. Only far infrared light only far infrared light pulses the water molecules and that has a dynamic incredible effect on your body. It increases core temperature, mobilizes the lymphatic system increases core temperature, it activates the mitochondria and to create nitric oxide and that oxygen to cells. Relax sauna has an incredible track record and we're very very pleased with it.
The Relax sauna is my favorite song of we've been demoing them for about 15 years at conferences. People love the Relax sauna. It works instantly. No other thought Works instantly, they take 10 15 20 30 minutes to preheat and I think it's older it doesn't eat as well. Relax, he instantly we have people who had the Relax sauna 12, 13, 14 years it works as well. Now as it did then a lot of people who have older wooden saunas noticed that the the the it it takes longer and longer to heat up. This is not the case with the Relax sauna.
Thank you very much. Go to https://relaxsaunas.com you'll find lots of information a lots of testimonies on YouTube and we do have a great product and we're very very pleased with it and you won't find any sign of that works as well as the Relax sauna. Thank you so much. Bye now."
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