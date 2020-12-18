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Mind control l Their communistic agenda against the US
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10 views • December 18, 2020
What is really the agenda behind the smoke screen? The elite want President Trump out of the way of their take over. Trump is sacrificing himself to stand in the way between the globalist and the people of the United States. The evil illuminti want Trump out of the way for the destruction of the world.
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