#Telcoin Positioned to Thrive ⚡As People Flee #Crypto Exchanges! ✅
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
22 views • 1 day ago

🔍 Today’s video dives deep into a project I personally own and believe has massive potential moving forward — Telcoin (TEL). This innovative cryptocurrency has been working tirelessly to become the first fully chartered, government-regulated crypto bank and digital depository institution in the United States.


I’ll explain how Telcoin could benefit from the recent crypto market flash crash and why it may be strategically positioned for long-term growth in the evolving digital asset and blockchain ecosystem. We’ll also explore Telcoin’s digital dollar (eUSD) and analyze the latest Telcoin price charts for key insights and technical setups.


You won’t want to miss this video — especially if you’re feeling disillusioned with centralized exchanges or starting to lose trust in traditional crypto platforms.


📊 Key Topics Covered:

- Why I believe Telcoin (TEL) has massive long-term potential

- How Telcoin aims to become the first U.S. crypto bank

- The impact of the recent crypto market flash crash

- Details on Telcoin’s digital dollar (eUSD) and its real-world use case

- Telcoin price chart analysis and key technical insights

- The growing risk of centralized exchanges and why self-custody matters

- How to support real creators in the crypto community


✅ Use the coupon code FALL for 25% off of your first month/year when signing up for my Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Born Down" by Johnny Strong | From his Warhorse Album.

Checkout his music and movies at JohnnyStrong.com


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


#Telcoin #CryptoNews #BlockchainBanking #CryptoInvesting #DigitalAssets

opportunitymoneycryptotradinginvestmentsteltelcoincrypto bankingcrypto exchangescrypto bank
📍Timestamps:

00:00– Disclaimer / Music

00:25– Summary

01:29– Ripped Off by an Exchange

04:37– TEL

05:01– eUSD

08:06– Telcoin

14:22– Telcoin Charts

20:51– Support Real Creators

