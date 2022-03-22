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3/21/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Fellow fighters at the front line of the Ukraine rescue operation, please do not divide yourselves by your affiliations with the Himalaya Farms. The NFSC & ROLF rescue operation indicates that the CCP doesn’t represent the Chinese and shows our steadfast strength and courage to take down the CCP