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Father Savvas Agioritis: What is to come for those who are vaccinated (MIRRORED)
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3225 views • December 24, 2021
Father Savvas Agioritis: What is to come for those who are vaccinated (MIRRORED)
MIrrored from Odysee channel @Mulato_Man_Gabe at:-
https://odysee.com/@Mulato_Man_Gabe:e/whatistocomeforvaxx:5?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
The spiritual testimonies of several Priest-monks after taking the Covid-19 vaccine. English captions.
MIrrored from Odysee channel @Mulato_Man_Gabe at:-
https://odysee.com/@Mulato_Man_Gabe:e/whatistocomeforvaxx:5?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
The spiritual testimonies of several Priest-monks after taking the Covid-19 vaccine. English captions.
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