“PODCAST” THE EXTREME DANGERS OF PRENATAL ULTRASOUND WITH JEANICE BARCELO
The Crazz Files
Published 18 hours ago |

I am joined on the podcast today by author and researcher, Jeanice Barcelo to discuss her incredible books and many years of research into the dark side of modern medicine and the terrible assault against our children through prenatal ultrasound technology. 

We discuss the book by Jeanice Barcelo, The Dark Side of Prenatal Ultrasound which has been banned by Amazon but our listeners can still purchase copies directly from Jeanice here. https://birthofanewearth.com/2019/04/the-dark-side-of-prenatal-ultrasound/

Website https://birthofanewearth.com

More Info About This Podcast https://crazzfiles.com/podcast-the-extreme-dangers-of-prenatal-ultrasound-with-jeanice-barcelo/

Support The Crazz Files https://crazzfiles.com/membership-join/

Keywords
healthradiationtechnologymedicalultrasound

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
