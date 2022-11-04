Create New Account
Π. ΑΡΣΕΝΙΟΣ ΒΛΙΑΓΚΟΦΤΗΣ - “ΝΕΟΕΠΟΧΙΤΙΚΕΣ ΑΛΩΣΕΙΣ ΚΑΙ ΑΠΑΡΑΙΤΗΤΕΣ ΑΝΤΙΣΤΑΣΕΙΣ”
Published 18 days ago

“ΝΕΟΕΠΟΧΙΤΙΚΕΣ ΑΛΩΣΕΙΣ ΚΑΙ ΑΠΑΡΑΙΤΗΤΕΣ ΑΝΤΙΣΤΑΣΕΙΣ” ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ 31 ΟΚΤΩΒΡΙΟΥ 2022 ΩΡΑ 19.00 ΟΜΙΛΗΤΗΣ: ΟΣΙΟΛΟΓΙΩΤΑΤΟΣ ΜΟΝΑΧΟΣ Π. ΑΡΣΕΝΙΟΣ ΒΛΙΑΓΚΟΦΤΗΣ (ΠΤΥΧΙΟΥΧΟΣ ΤΗΣ ΦΙΛΟΣΟΦΙΚΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΔΙΔΑΚΤΩΡ ΤΗΣ ΘΕΟΛΟΓΙΚΗΣ ΣΧΟΛΗΣ, ΤΟΥ ΑΡΙΣΤΟΤΕΛΕΙΟΥ ΠΑΝΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΙΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΘΕΣΣΑΛΟΝΙΚΗΣ) ΑΙΘΟΥΣΑ ΤΗΣ ΝΕΟΤΗΤΑΣ “Ο ΑΓΙΟΣ ΥΑΚΙΝΘΟΣ” ΣΤΟ ΠΛΑΙΣΙΟ ΤΗΣ ΣΧΟΛΗΣ ΓΟΝΕΩΝ ΙΕΡΟΣ ΝΑΟΣ ΥΨΩΣΕΩΣ ΤΙΜΙΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΖΩΟΠΟΙΟΥ ΣΤΑΥΡΟΥ ΧΟΛΑΡΓΟΥ

Keywords
godchristreligiongreeceorthodoxy

