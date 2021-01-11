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The Roman and Norse Origin of the Days of the Week
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93 views • January 11, 2021
Why is Thursday called Thursday? Why is Saturday Saturday? While many recognize Thursday as being derived from "Thor's Day" in reference to the Norse God, the names for the other days of the week are also rich in meaning.
Additional Resources:
Which Day is the Christian Sabbath?: https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/booklets/which-day-is-the-christian-sabbath
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www.tomorrowsworld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
#greekgods #romangods #daysoftheweek
Additional Resources:
Which Day is the Christian Sabbath?: https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/booklets/which-day-is-the-christian-sabbath
----------
www.tomorrowsworld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
#greekgods #romangods #daysoftheweek
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