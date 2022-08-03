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WARNING: GRAPHIC, DISTURBING: HARLEY PATENTE - PFIZER VACCINE INJURY - BLOOD CLOTS, 2 CARDIAC ARRESTS & 5 SURGERIES (mirrored)
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1187 views • August 03, 2022

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hGNNJT4LuzjR/


More videos from around the Crazy Covid Clown World:

Vaxxed nurse commends the unvaxxed who were right all along - she says she regrets it

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LUCΙFER'S ΤEMPLE CΗAMBERS ΒENEATH THE VATΙCAN (WHAT'S ΤHERE REVEALED)

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Two motorcyclists are run down in the street. Nobody lifts a finger to help them

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Will the zombie apocalypse be real or was it just to sell video games?

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This guy’s sudden collapse looks strange. Was he hit by something? 5G maybe? (see description)

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Some feel good Karma at the end of this video. Animal abuser gets his.

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THE “MARBURG” PSYOP - ACTIVATED IN THE JABBED VIA 5G, THE ZOMBIE ACTIVATION?

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Woman’s body has been destroyed by the Covid Vaccines...She looks pretty rough.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pKFK5iEq4cCt/


Deadly Deception - The Proof That Sex And HIV Absolutely Do Not Cause Aids - Dr. Robert Willner M.D.

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Why you don't see Dr. Robert Malone on this channel. Make of this what you will...

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Karma: Vax pushing "Beauty Artist" suddenly dead.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QcKnw6jMpILb/


A HIDDEN WORLD THEY DO NOT WANT YOU TO SEE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uCNEXvygyk2c/


This is great. When you suddenly realize you are a hypocrite.

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She was Vaccinated, Caffeinated And Freshly Masturbated But Dead In A Month From The Vax

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It's A Mad World: Murder By Lethal Injection. The Film.

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Baby Death Coverup - Hospital shipping dead babies directly to the crematorium 6 and 8 at a time!

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A former Man In Black says some of MIB are human alien hybrids. Listen to him at the 2:17 mark

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Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
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