WARNING: GRAPHIC, DISTURBING: HARLEY PATENTE - PFIZER VACCINE INJURY - BLOOD CLOTS, 2 CARDIAC ARRESTS & 5 SURGERIES (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hGNNJT4LuzjR/





More videos from around the Crazy Covid Clown World:

Vaxxed nurse commends the unvaxxed who were right all along - she says she regrets it

https://www.bitchute.com/video/o5yD48ArPTnB/





LUCΙFER'S ΤEMPLE CΗAMBERS ΒENEATH THE VATΙCAN (WHAT'S ΤHERE REVEALED)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/btxPinOtTuLF/





Two motorcyclists are run down in the street. Nobody lifts a finger to help them

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FVv2GFmlrxEz/





27yr old Triathlete doctor who said vaccines work get your vaccine was right. It worked. She died.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OxqZZZiiqiwo/





Will the zombie apocalypse be real or was it just to sell video games?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rUIdJKIFwFp2/





This guy’s sudden collapse looks strange. Was he hit by something? 5G maybe? (see description)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lucfpqlVmlE4/





Some feel good Karma at the end of this video. Animal abuser gets his.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FgwcD2ykWwXQ/





Food Grade Hydrogen Peroxide - The One Minute Cure

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4w5T7vYkkFwZ/





Lady(boy) GaGa - A Devil Worshiping Human Robot For The Elite GAGA: SATAN'S PUPPET (2020)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kb2JBLjOLivE/





John O'Looney 7-25-22 update on child and infant deaths and their funerals

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qwZVQLoVOrch/





Chess playing robot goes Terminator and breaks 7yr old opponents finger in Russia

https://www.bitchute.com/video/px23RxWec9wb/





THE “MARBURG” PSYOP - ACTIVATED IN THE JABBED VIA 5G, THE ZOMBIE ACTIVATION?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eC9To7HVd0ii/





Woman’s body has been destroyed by the Covid Vaccines...She looks pretty rough.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pKFK5iEq4cCt/





Deadly Deception - The Proof That Sex And HIV Absolutely Do Not Cause Aids - Dr. Robert Willner M.D.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TbJW6GHsCnnv/





Why you don't see Dr. Robert Malone on this channel. Make of this what you will...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Q4iK73EFeVP/





Karma: Vax pushing "Beauty Artist" suddenly dead.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QcKnw6jMpILb/





A HIDDEN WORLD THEY DO NOT WANT YOU TO SEE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uCNEXvygyk2c/





This is great. When you suddenly realize you are a hypocrite.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xdJSRi9OF0Iz/





She was Vaccinated, Caffeinated And Freshly Masturbated But Dead In A Month From The Vax

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yl77yb76lFyE/





It's A Mad World: Murder By Lethal Injection. The Film.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2BTpjIgP0scj/





Joe Biden replaced by DEEPFAKE and Latex Mask wearing Actors

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oNt6sUwBfiFT/





Baby Death Coverup - Hospital shipping dead babies directly to the crematorium 6 and 8 at a time!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lJu6uOOH29Y9/





According to the IRS taxes are voluntary

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ysQyFW5VRjV/





Mouse Hunting In The Living Room With A BB Gun. When The Hunter Becomes The Hunted. 🤣🤣🤣

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7ZEEomp0E5oe/





People, Horse, Fetal Cells And God Only Knows What Else Is In Our Food.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CY9sYy14FkTe/





Hollywood Stars Admit They Sold Their Souls to Satan

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ewfGnOq2gTkM/





Is This Real Video Footage Of The North Pole?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/GgJ2RyQhCpIQ/





A former Man In Black says some of MIB are human alien hybrids. Listen to him at the 2:17 mark

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DZyfejao3vOx/