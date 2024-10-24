Victimized Vampire Said He Had To Kill Kids.Ladies Hide Your Crosses Our Devil Has Been Through Enough

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our chosen Vampire says hes the ONLY Victim. Send that man more Billions of dollars YES hes the ONLY VICTIM. Not the kids he kills praise the chosen! Ya!Tell that poor bombed girl suffering in the street carrying her lil sister hit by car to go take a LONGER hike Christian Zionists. Man i have had it with you delusioned unchanging people.