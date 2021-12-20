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South Carolina Seeks to End Vaccine Mandates: Activist and Health Pro
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11 views • December 20, 2021
Activist leader and homeschool mom Amanda Hovis, a medical professional and leader of the Spartanburg Medical Freedom group, is working hard to move legislation through the South Carolina legislature that would protect the rights of citizens to determine for themselves what medical treatments to submit to. In this interview with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter, Hovis says unfortunately even some Republicans are not doing enough to protect freedom. But activists in the state do not plan to give up anytime soon, she says.
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