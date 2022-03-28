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How to make water filter in case no clean water, to survive for end days
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1081 views • March 28, 2022
For the first time user, it's better the fourth batch of water, it's ready to drink and better taste. You can use it for cooking also, not just for human, good for pet to drink.
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